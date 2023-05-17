WB politics heats up after firecracker unit explosion

Bengal politics heats up after firecracker unit explosion

Two political representations from the Trinamool and the BJP, on Wednesday, visited the region

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • May 17 2023, 23:47 ist
  • updated: May 17 2023, 23:47 ist
Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari visits the village where an explosion at an illegal firecracker unit claimed the lives of nine people on Tuesday, at Egra in Purba Medinipur district, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

The explosion at the illegal firecracker unit in West Bengal’s Egra on Tuesday has offered the BJP-led Opposition a fresh opportunity to question the alertness of the state machinery, steered by the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Two political representations from the Trinamool and the BJP, on Wednesday, visited the region. 

BJP MLA and Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari met family members of those who died in the explosion. Adhikari said that he has moved the Calcutta High Court to request an NIA probe into the incident. 

Read | Bengal firecracker explosion: CID & forensic team start probe

The compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh announced by the state yesterday, he said, was not adequate, and should be raised to Rs 10 lakh. “Don’t collect the cheque from the MLA office or the Trinamool’s office,” he said, asking the people concerned to take it from the local panchayat or the BDO office. 

He further demanded that the site's material be examined by the central forensic lab, adding that given the series of incidents, the “police mantri” (Mamata Banerjee, who also has the charge of state’s home department) has no right to hold the chair.

In a lengthy post on Twitter, Adhikari countered the chief minister’s points, which she had put before the media on Tuesday, as weird “theories”. 

Adhikari questioned whether Odisha (CM and police) should be blamed as the place is located near the state’s border.

Meanwhile, the BJP is planning to hold a rally with around 25,000 supporters in the region on Friday.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

West Bengal
India News
BJP
TMC
Suvendu Adhikari

Related videos

What's Brewing

Depp under the spotlight as Cannes 2023 gets under way

Depp under the spotlight as Cannes 2023 gets under way

'Loki' Season 2 release date, new show 'Echo' unveiled

'Loki' Season 2 release date, new show 'Echo' unveiled

Activists killed in war seen as blow to Ukraine future

Activists killed in war seen as blow to Ukraine future

Big B, Anushka fined for bike rides without helmets

Big B, Anushka fined for bike rides without helmets

J&K: G20 event sparks hope of return of foreign tourism

J&K: G20 event sparks hope of return of foreign tourism

 