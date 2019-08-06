Bengal poll strategy behind Trinamool's J-K stand

A cryptic tweet by Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha chief whip Sukhendu Sekhar Roy triggered speculations about differences within the party on scrapping of special status for Jammu and Kashmir but leaders say it has more to do with West Bengal politics than anything.

After Trinamool Congress walked out from Rajya Sabha protesting against the way the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill was brought, Roy tweeted last night, "decades-old Comedy of Errors are being rectified now. It was a thunderbolt today. Many more in the offing? Change is the wheel of our national life. We are mortals. But the nation is not. We must not sing Yesterday Once More. Let it be today and tomorrow."

his tweet was read as support to the scrapping of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.

Trinamool Congress sources said it protested against the way the bill was brought in and walked out. With polls to the West Bengal Assembly 18 months away, the party did not want the BJP to make its support or opposition an election issue and decided to take a nuanced stand, sources said.

"If we have voted against the bill, the BJP would have invoked Shyama Prasad Mookerji, a Bengali, and said we have opposed his demand for scrapping Article 370. For the next 18 months, they would have used it against us. We did not want to run into their trap. We did not want to be either projected as anti-Hindu or anti-Muslim," a senior Trinamool Congress leader said, citing AAP's support to the move which he said was taken keeping Assembly elections in mind.

When asked, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien said if his party had participated in the voting by either opposing or supporting the bill, they would have endorsed a "Constitutional impropriety".

"BJP invoked Article 3 to bring this bill when the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly is not there. They brought Article 3 through back-door. By (BJP) doing this, you dissolve an Assembly, bring President's proclamation, you can do it to any state. The way it was done is against the procedure. It is Constitutional immorality. That we cannot support," he said.