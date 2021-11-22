'Beware of fake Kejriwal': Delhi CM to Punjab voters

In a veiled dig at Charanjit Singh Channi, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday alleged that a 'fake Kejriwal' is roaming in Punjab.

"Whatever I promise here, he repeats the same. In the entire country, only one man, Kejriwal, can bring down your electricity bill to zero. So beware of that fake Kejriwal," the AAP chief said in Moga.

In Punjab, a fake Kejriwal is roaming. Whatever I promise here, he repeats the same. In the entire country, only one man, Kejriwal, can bring down your electricity bill to zero. So beware of that fake Kejriwal: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in Moga pic.twitter.com/MgTExtZ0Vj — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2021

The Punjab Cabinet recently decided to slash power tariff by Rs 3 per unit for domestic consumers. Announcing the decision, Channi had said it was a "big Diwali gift" to the people of the state.

Under the AAP's 'Mission Punjab', Kejriwal will visit various places in the state in the next month to rally support for the upcoming state elections.

The AAP, founded in 2012, had emerged as the main opposition in Punjab in the last assembly election but party leaders had admitted that they were expecting the party to fare better.

Kejriwal has already promised up to 300 units of free electricity for each household in Punjab, 24-hour electricity supply and free treatment and medicines at government hospitals if voted to power in the assembly elections due early next year.

