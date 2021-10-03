Bypolls Result Live: TMC predicts big victory as counting of votes begins

Counting of votes for the Bhabanipur bypoll as well as Jangipur and Samserganj assembly elections in West Bengal began at 8 am on Sunday amid tight security. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had lost the assembly elections from Nandigram earlier this year, is up against BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal and CPI(M)'s Srijib Biswas in Bhabanipur in south Kolkata. She will have to get elected to the assembly to retain the CM's chair. Stay tuned for more updates.
Priyanka Tibrewal writes to Calcutta HC anticipating post poll violence
The Trinamool Congress has claimed that the party chief will win by a margin of over 50,000 votes, the BJP, which fielded 41-year-old greenhorn Priyanka Tibrewal, claimed to have given a "very good fight".
Didi to retain CM crown? All eyes on Bhabanipur as counting of votes begins in 3 Bengal assembly seats
Counting of votes for the Bhabanipur bypoll as well as Jangipur and Samserganj assembly elections in West Bengal began at 8 am on Sunday amid tight security, an official said.
Bhabanipur bypolls largely peaceful, 53.32% votes cast
Barring a few sporadic clashes, voting in the Assembly bye-election for Bhabanipur constituency — from where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting — on Thursdaywas largely peaceful. According to the Election Commission (EC), 53.52 per cent of votes were polledin the Kolkata constituency till 5 pm.
Good morning! Welcome to Deccan Herald's live updates on Bhabanipur poll results.