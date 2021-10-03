Bypolls Result Live: TMC predicts big victory as counting of votes begins

Counting of votes for the Bhabanipur bypoll as well as Jangipur and Samserganj assembly elections in West Bengal began at 8 am on Sunday amid tight security. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had lost the assembly elections from Nandigram earlier this year, is up against BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal and CPI(M)'s Srijib Biswas in Bhabanipur in south Kolkata. She will have to get elected to the assembly to retain the CM's chair. Stay tuned for more updates.