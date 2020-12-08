APMCs in Maharashtra remain shut due to Bharat Bandh

Bharat Bandh: APMCs remain shut in many parts of Maharashtra

Wholesale markets in major cities like Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Aurangabad remained shut.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 08 2020, 13:09 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2020, 13:09 ist
Ruling Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have extended their support for the shutdown. Credit: PTI

Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) remained closed in many parts of Maharashtra on Tuesday in support of the Bharat Bandh called by agitating farmer unions to press for repeal of the Centre's farm laws.

Wholesale markets in major cities like Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Aurangabad remained shut. Retail shops also downed shutters in many cities.

APMCs at Kalyan and Vashi in Navi Mumbai, which supplies the bulk of vegetables and fruits to Mumbai, remained closed, with wholesalers and traders supporting the Bandh.

On a normal day, thousands of trucks transport vegetables, fruits, foodgrains and spices to APMCs every day across the state.

Police officials said public services were affected in Thane and Palghar cities, which fall under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Ruling Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have extended their support for the shutdown.

However, the state government has appealed to protesters to not disrupt public transport services.

Meanwhile, public transport services, including buses and local trains, remained unaffected in Mumbai so far.

Unions of autorickshaws and taxis have extended their support to the shutdown but have decided to operate their services as usual.

Bharat Bandh
India

