Bharat Jodo Yatra winds up its Maharashtra leg

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Maharashtra leg ends, Rahul says experience in state enriching

The march will halt in Nimkhedi for two-days before moving into Burhanpur in the neighbouring state

PTI
PTI, Buldhana,
  • Nov 20 2022, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2022, 22:43 ist
Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said his experience was enriching as the Bharat Jodo Yatra wound up its Maharashtra leg during the day with a 'Light of Unity' show in Nimkhed in Buldhana district.

He said he learnt a lot during his 14 days and the experience in the land of Chhattrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and Mahatma Phule was enriching.

"I will always cherish this experience," he said, adding he interacted with farmers, youth, women, Dalits and backward classes and deprived sections of the society on the socio political situation in the country. The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, reached Jalgaon Jamod from Bhendval during the day. The march, which had reached the Madhya Pradesh border by the evening, will halt at Nimkhedi for two-days before moving into Burhanpur in the neighbouring state. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress 
Rahul Gandhi
Bharat Jodo Yatra
India News
Maharashtra
India Politics

What's Brewing

In Pics | Fireworks dazzle as FIFA World Cup kicks off

In Pics | Fireworks dazzle as FIFA World Cup kicks off

Climate activists occupy Gordon Ramsay restaurant

Climate activists occupy Gordon Ramsay restaurant

Tamils in Varanasi call Kashi Tamil Sangamam unique

Tamils in Varanasi call Kashi Tamil Sangamam unique

Heading to a 'Bedouin tent' stadium for World Cup

Heading to a 'Bedouin tent' stadium for World Cup

Why Chris Hemsworth is taking break from acting

Why Chris Hemsworth is taking break from acting

Indian experts welcome COP27's 'loss & damage' fund

Indian experts welcome COP27's 'loss & damage' fund

What books does Murakami find disappointing? His own

What books does Murakami find disappointing? His own

 