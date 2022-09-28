Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Rahul's Wayanad constituency

Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad constituency

Padyatra will enter the Wayanad constituency during the day, AICC general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said

PTI
PTI, Malappuram,
  • Sep 28 2022, 10:39 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2022, 10:39 ist
Bharat Jodo Yatra fervour grips Wayanad. Credit: Twitter/ @SevadalJH

The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra began its 18th day of march in Kerala on Wednesday with hundreds of party workers and followers accompanying Rahul Gandhi set to enter his Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency during the day.

The march started from Pandikkad School Padi in Kerala's Malappuram and is scheduled to halt for a break at Wandoor junction around 10:30 am.

It will enter the Wayanad constituency during the day, AICC general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said.

Also Read | Take out 'Congress Jodo Yatra' first: AAP's dig over political crisis in Rajasthan

"I had the honour and privilege of hoisting the flag today at our container campsite at 6:10 am. Today is the 18th day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala and the padayatris will walk 11 km in the morning entering Wayanad Parliamentary constituency," he tweeted.

The foot march would resume at 5 pm from Naduvath in Wandoor and halt for the day at Nilambur town bus station in Malappuram.

The Congress' 3,570 km and 150-day long foot march started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir.

The yatra, which entered Kerala on September 10, will traverse through the state covering 450 km, touching seven districts before entering Karnataka on October 1.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bharat Jodo Yatra
Indian Politics
Rahul Gandhi
Congress
Jairam Ramesh
Kerala

What's Brewing

For China, electric isn’t the future - it’s the present

For China, electric isn’t the future - it’s the present

DH Toon | SC live-streams proceedings, but...

DH Toon | SC live-streams proceedings, but...

Coffee, tea, chocolate and climate change

Coffee, tea, chocolate and climate change

Woman hopeful of getting back son declared dead twice

Woman hopeful of getting back son declared dead twice

Video shows boiling seas above broken Nord Stream

Video shows boiling seas above broken Nord Stream

 