Bharat Jodo Yatra triggers war between Congress and CPI(M)

Opposition may be talking about a united fight against the BJP-RSS but the Bharat Jodo Yatra has touched a raw nerve as it entered Kerala with the leaders of both Congress and the CPI(M) locking horns, with the latest being a retort by the Left party’s leaders to Jairam Ramesh’s ‘Mundu Modi’ jab on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

It all started with CPI(M) tweeting on Monday, "Bharat Jodo or Seat Jodo? 18 days in Kerala and 2 days in UP. Strange Way to Fight BJP-RSS”, which was met with Congress General Secretary (Communications) Ramesh’s retort, “do your homework better on how and why yatra was planned the way it is. And silly criticism from a party that is the A team of BJP in the land of Mundu Modi.”

While Congress defended the yatra’s route saying it is covering states like Karnataka, Rajasthan, UP, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh where its principal enemy is the BJP, the remark of ‘Mundu Modi’ (dhoti clad Malayali version of Modi), coined by critics of Vijayan’s style of functioning, has not gone down well with the Marxist leaders.

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha floor leader Elamaram Kareem and Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas on Tuesday targeted Ramesh for taking “cheap shots” at Vijayan as he had “sleepless nights” during yatra to ensure none of the Congressmen join BJP at least till the programme concludes. Responding to the latest salvo, Ramesh told DH, “CPM in Kerala wants to build up BJP to weaken Congress.”

Sources said a section in the CPI(M)’s central leadership was unhappy with the party starting the fire when it was decided earlier that the Kerala party leaders will only respond to the yatra and not the central leadership so as to ensure that there is no unnecessary controversy over Opposition unity.

With both Congress and CPI(M) fighting each other in Kerala, Congress central leadership was also expecting some fireworks from state CPI(M) leaders, which it was willing to side step but a tweet from CPI(M)’s national Twitter handle enraged them too, prompting Ramesh to take a direct shot at Vijayan.

Brittas responded in equal measure, “if Rahul continues to take guidance from the likes of Jairam Ramesh who takes cheap shots at the Kerala CM who all his life played a pivotal role in checkmating RSS, this Yatra of his sends across a wrong message and is sure to misfire.”

If Rahul continues to take guidance from the likes of Jairam Ramesh who takes cheap shots at the Kerala CM who all his life played a pivotal role in checkmating RSS, this Yatra of his sends across a wrong message and is sure to misfire. @Jairam_Ramesh@RahulGandhi — John Brittas (@JohnBrittas) September 13, 2022

Kareem said he could understand why Ramesh could not do his homework before criticising the CPI(M) and Vijayan. He said Ramesh must be having sleepless nights during the yatra as he should keep an eye on all yatris to ensure none of them join BJP at least till the yatra concludes.

I can understand why @Jairam_Ramesh couldn't do his homework before criticising @cpimspeak & @pinarayivijayan. He must be having sleepless nights during #BharatJodoYatra as he should keep an eye on all yatris to ensure none of them join BJP atleast till the yatra concludes.

(1/7) — Elamaram Kareem (@ElamaramKareem_) September 13, 2022

Accusing Congress of "donating many of its tall leaders" to BJP and Modi's Cabinet, he said they have omitted BJP-ruled states because it would be ashamed of carrying out their yatra in BJP-ruled-states. "They are quite sure that most of the yatris will be marching to BJP camp if this yatra spends more time in BJP strongholds," he said.

Finding fault with Congress' choice of meetings, he said Rahul is meeting with those protesting against Vizhinjam project and the state government and asked whether he and other yatris would visit workers of NTC mills who are protesting against the Union government for closing down their mills.

"What a double standard! Will the yatris visit the workers of BEML who are fighting against the privatisation of this prestigious CPSU? Or the Cochin Refinery workers who are protesting against the privatisation of BPCL? If not, then how this yatra is opposing the BJP and its policies," he said.

In Kerala, Kareem alleged that the yatra was joining hands with all anti-left forces targeting the state government. "Congress (in Kerala) is led by a president (K Sudhakaran) who openly said 'I will not hesitate to go with BJP if I feel so'. Many of its prominent leaders have already joined the BJP camp in Kerala.There is a visible coalition of Congress and BJP aiming to weaken the CPI(M)," he said.

Kareem also alleged that the BJP managed to win the Nemam constituency in 2016 Assembly elections due to an electoral understanding with Congress and that "single account" was closed by the CPI(M) in the 2021 elections.

He also claimed that Congress joined with communal forces during the 2021 polls to defeat the CPI(M)-led LDF but the people of Kerala gave a second term to the LDF. "So dear Jairam Ramesh, please do your homework well before making such lame comments."

CPI too has problems

CPI said the Congress might be conducting 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' but its Chhattisgarh government was not allowing the Left party to undertake a 100 km padayatra on tribal issues.

CPI General Secretary D Raja tweeted a news report about the administration not giving sanction to the yatra from Silger to Sukma and said the "Congress is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra but their government in Chhattisgarh is not allowing the CPI to undertake a 100km padyatra on tribal issues".

"CPI is consistently raising the issues of marginalised. INC should introspect to take a democratic and ideologically coherent position," he added.