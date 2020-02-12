Bhim Army chief moves SC for review of Feb 7 judgement on reservation

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court seeking review of February 7 judgment that had ruled that an individual cannot claim reservation as a fundamental right and the State was not bound to provide quota to SC/STs in promotion in public services.

In a plea filed along with Bahadur Abbas Naqvi, General Secretary of Anjuman e Haidari, he contended the judgement, which was violative of several constitutional bench judgements, would give free hand to States to abolish reservations and defeat the endeavor made by the Constitution framers, particularly of Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar to bring equality.

“The judgement is not only sweeping in its scope but has intermingled various propositions and laid down principles that are erroneous on the face of the record and severely detrimental to the interests of the SC, ST which as per the judgment of the Indira Sawhney judgement are the most backward among backward classes,” his plea filed by advocate Mahmood Pracha stated.

The top court had on Friday upheld the Congress government's decisions of September 5, 2012 not to grant any reservation in promotion to SC/STs in Uttarakhand.

Besides, diluting constitutional provisions, and being contradictory to the law, the judgement would give the State a free hand to completely ignore the criteria of inadequacy of representation of SC, ST in public service, Azad's plea claimed.

Referring to the M Nagraj and the Jarnail Singh judgements, his plea claimed the SC did not consider the limitations on the discretion of the state government in the matter of reservation under Article 16(4) as well as Article 16(4-A) which was provided in the form of Article 335 (claims of SC/STs to services and posts) of the Constitution.

“The judgment will act as a tool in the hands of the oppressors to further oppress and exploit the SC, ST, OBC and the economically weaker sections, causing further marginalization within the society,” it claimed.