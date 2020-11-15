Bhim Rajbhar is new chief of BSP's UP unit

Bhim Rajbhar is new chief of BSP's Uttar Pradesh unit

Mayawati termed Bhim Rajbhar an old and disciplined soldier of the party and the movement

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Nov 15 2020, 15:27 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2020, 15:29 ist
BSP chief Mayawati. Credit: PTI Photo

The Bahujan Samaj Party has appointed Bhim Rajbhar as the new president of its Uttar Pradesh unit.wishes.

In a Hindi tweet on Sunday, BSP chief Mayawati said, "An old and disciplined soldier of the party and the movement, Bhim Rajbhar, a resident of Mau district (Azamgarh division), has been appointed as the new president of the BSP's UP unit. Heartiest congratulations to him and well

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bahujan Samaj Party
Mayawati
Uttar Pradesh

What's Brewing

Soumitra Chatterjee took Indian cinema to the world

Soumitra Chatterjee took Indian cinema to the world

SpaceX launches four astronauts to ISS on Sunday

SpaceX launches four astronauts to ISS on Sunday

Wood sculptors lost in jungle of uncertainty

Wood sculptors lost in jungle of uncertainty

Rome tracks down man behind graffiti. It's not Banksy.

Rome tracks down man behind graffiti. It's not Banksy.

Nothing has changed in Mumbai since the 2005 deluge

Nothing has changed in Mumbai since the 2005 deluge

 