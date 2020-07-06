Bhima Koregaon case: SC sets aside Delhi HC proceedings on Navlakha's plea

The Supreme Court on Monday set aside the Delhi High Court order, saying it had no business to question shifting of activist Gautam Navlakha from Delhi to a Mumbai jail after his arrest in the Bhima Koregaon case.

The HC had then ticked off the NIA for "inexplicable frantic hurry" as well as "unseemly haste" in taking Navlakha away from jurisdiction after his arrest, as his interim bail was pending consideration.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra, Navin Sinha and Indira Banerjee said the Delhi HC had no business to question transfer of the accused as the Bombay High Court had sole jurisdiction in the matter.

The court allowed a petition filed by the NIA against the May 27 order by the High Court.

On a request made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the NIA, the top court also expunged adverse remarks against the NIA.

Following his arrest under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, Navlakha had in May moved the Delhi High Court for interim bail in view of public health emergency due to Covid-19.

On March 16, the top court had declined anticipatory bail to Navlakha and told him to surrender within three weeks before the NIA.

On April 8, it gave him one more week to surrender in the case of their alleged link to banned Maoist outfit, allegedly emerged after the Bhima Koregaon violence.

An event 'Elgar Parishad' was held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which allegedly led to caste violence on January 1, 2018. Several prominent activists have already been arrested in the matter.