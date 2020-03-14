Bhopal bound Madhya Pradesh MLAs to extend their Bengaluru stay

In a sudden turn of events, 19 Madhya Pradesh legislators lodged at a resort in Bengaluru were almost on their way to Bhopal before being forced to return from HAL airport in Bengaluru.

The 19 MLAs were among the 22 who resigned with Jyotiraditya Scindia - who joined BJP recently - from the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in MP. After reaching the airport post noon, they were made to return as the budget session of the MP legislature was deferred from March 16 over fears of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While some legislators including six ministers were flown-in to the city on Monday, March 10, others have been in the city since the first week of March. The defection by the legislators has pushed the Kamal Nath government to the brink, with the CM expected to lose the vote of confidence in the floor of MP Assembly. However, last-ditch efforts to save the government are said to be in the works.

BJP national president JP Nadda, who arrived in the city on Friday, held talks with state general secretary Arvind Limbavali - who is in-charge of the MLAs stay in the city.

Earlier in the day, a Congress delegation comprising KPCC president D K Shivakumar and Madhya Pradesh minister Jitu Patwari met ADGP Amar Kumar Pandey. Narayan Choudhry, father of Manoj Choudhry - one of the Congress MLAs at the resort, requested protection to meet his son at the resort.

The delegation of MLAs backing Kamal Nath was prevented from meeting the other faction at the resort, as they were detained by the police, on Thursday.