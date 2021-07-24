Bhupen Bora appointed as Assam Congress chief

Bhupen Bora has been appointed as Assam Congress chief two months after Ripun Bora had resigned from the post taking responsibility for the party's debacle in the recent Assembly polls.

Congress has also appointed three working presidents--- Rana Goswami, Kamalakhya Dey Purkyastha and Jakir Hussain Sikdar. Both Purkyastha and Sikdar are MLAs.

After handing over the new responsibilities, the party has relieved Ripun Bora and Rana Goswami of their current posts of AICC secretaries.