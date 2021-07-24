Bhupen Bora appointed as Assam Congress chief

Congress has also appointed three working presidents

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 24 2021, 18:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2021, 18:33 ist
Credit: Wikipedia

Bhupen Bora has been appointed as Assam Congress chief two months after Ripun Bora had resigned from the post taking responsibility for the party's debacle in the recent  Assembly polls.

Congress has also appointed three working presidents--- Rana Goswami, Kamalakhya Dey Purkyastha and Jakir Hussain Sikdar. Both Purkyastha and Sikdar are MLAs.

After handing over the new responsibilities, the party has relieved Ripun Bora and Rana Goswami of their current posts of AICC secretaries.

Congress
Assam
Ripun Bora

