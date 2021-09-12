Bhupendra Patel elected as new Gujarat Chief Minister

Patel (55) was unanimously elected BJP legislature party leader on Sunday

DHNS
DHNS, Ahmedabad,
  • Sep 12 2021, 16:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2021, 16:40 ist
Bhupendra R Patel photo. Credit: @satishjha/Twitter

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday announced low-profile party MLA Bhupendra Patel as the new chief minister of Gujarat, succeeding Vijay Rupani who stepped down from the post a day before.
 
Patel emerged as a dark horse in the line of possible candidates, following a legislature party meeting at BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar which was attended by outgoing chief minister Rupani, deputy chief minister Nitin Patel and scores of MLAs and central leaders including two ministers- Prahlad Joshi and Narendra Singh Tomar along with party's national secretary Tarun Chaung.

The new chief minister is an MLA from Ghatlodia constituency in Ahmedabad, a Patidar dominated seat. Patel is a former chairman of Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) and ex-chairman of Standing Committee of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

