'Puppet' Gujarat CM can't even change peon: Kejriwal

Bhupendra Patel is 'puppet CM', can't even change own peon: Kejriwal

Ahead of Gujarat polls, Arvind Kejriwal touted AAP candidate Isudan Gadhvi while slamming BJP's Patel

PTI
PTI, Devbhumi Dwarka, Gujarat,
  • Nov 22 2022, 18:06 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2022, 18:24 ist
AAP's Arvind Kejriwal (left) and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel (right). Credit: PTI Photos

Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said Bhupendra Patel is a "puppet Chief Minister" of Gujarat who cannot even appoint his peon. Speaking at a campaign rally at Khambhalia in Devbhumi Dwarka district for AAP's chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi, he also alleged that there is secret collusion between the BJP and Congress.

"There are two faces before the people of Gujarat. One is Isudan Gadhvi and the other is Bhupendra Patel. Who will you vote for, who will you make chief minister?" Kejriwal asked.

Gadhvi is a young, educated man "whose heart beats for the poor" and he is also the son of a farmer, the Delhi chief minister said. "When he hosted a show on TV, he raised the issues of farmers and did not indulge in 'tu-tu-main-main' (noisy debates). He has worked for the farmers and dedicated his life for the farmers and unemployed youth," Kejriwal said.

"On the other hand, there is Bhupendra Patel. He has no power, he is a 'kathputli' (puppet) CM. He cannot even change his peon. He is a good man, he is not bad. I have heard that he is very religious. But nobody listens to him. He is a puppet CM," the AAP leader said, asking the audience if they wanted a "puppet CM" or an "educated CM".

Also read | Demand salaries from Kejriwal, shut doors on AAP leaders if ignored: BJP MP to temples, gurudwaras

Kejriwal also claimed that chairs were empty at Union home minister Amit Shah's rally at Khambhalia on Monday. "People of Khambhalia did not attend his rally, and today thousands of people have come here....They are here to make their son Isudan the CM of Gujarat," he said. Earlier, people had no option even if they wanted to throw out the BJP, and the Congress is in cahoots with the ruling party from inside, Kejriwal claimed.

He compared the relationship between the BJP and Congress to that between a boy and a girl who meet secretly before marriage. "When you ask them, they will say there is nothing but friendship between them. Similarly, when you ask them (Congress and BJP), they will say there is nothing but friendship between us. I am telling them that this is enough, they are exposed now, and should get married. Everybody knows that you are a couple, so get married," he said.

But now there was a "real chance" to choose an alternative in the form of the AAP, Kejriwal added. There was a wave in favour of his party in Gujarat, the Delhi chief minister claimed. "I wonder how this happened, and then I close my eyes and bring my hands together and realise that it is being organised by some divine power," he said, adding that his party has the blessings of "Lord Krishna and Devi".

"It is written in the Gita that whenever the vessel of sins is full, God sweeps his broom," he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

AAP
Arvind Kejriwal
Bhupendra Patel
BJP
Gujarat Elections
Gujarat Assembly Election
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022
Assembly Elections 2022
Assembly Election 2022
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Why was Indonesia's shallow quake so deadly?

Why was Indonesia's shallow quake so deadly?

FIFA World Cup matches running longer than ever

FIFA World Cup matches running longer than ever

NASA's Orion finishes close encounter with Moon

NASA's Orion finishes close encounter with Moon

World Cup 2022: Why do footballers take the knee?

World Cup 2022: Why do footballers take the knee?

Messi feeling fit ahead of 'special' last World Cup

Messi feeling fit ahead of 'special' last World Cup

 