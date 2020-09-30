Bihar Assembly polls: BJP makes last-ditch effort to placate LJP, offers 27 seats to break deadlock with NDA

Tired of the tantrums of its alliance partner, the Bharatiya Janata Party is now making a last-ditch effort to placate the LJP and has reportedly offered it 27 seats to break the deadlock within the NDA over the seat-sharing issue.

The pocket organisation of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, has however, reportedly turned down the offer saying it won’t contest the Bihar polls with less than 36 seats.

The LJP, headed by Paswan’s son Chirag, has told the BJP that since it has six Lok Sabha MPs and each parliamentary constituency consists of six Assembly seats, “logically the LJP should get at least 36 constituencies to contest.”

During the 2015 Assembly elections, the LJP was in alliance with the BJP, not the JD(U), and had contested on 42 seats. It could, however, scrape through in merely two seats.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is reportedly unhappy with Chirag Paswan for questioning him on the issue of law and order and migrants’ plight, has asked the BJP top leadership to resolve the seat-sharing issue at the earliest as “time was running out and so was the JD(U)’s patience.”

The first phase of voting is slated to take place on October 28, followed by two rounds of further polling on November 3 and November 7 for the 243-member Bihar Assembly. Counting of votes will take place on November 10.

NDA sources say that an "acceptable formula" was being worked out where the BJP and the JD(U) contest the poll on a 50:50 basis. While the BJP would give the LJP seats from its quota, the JD U) would allot constituencies to Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM from its quota of seats to contest.