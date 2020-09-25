Bihar Assembly polls will write 'new story' of state's betterment: Chirag Paswan

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which had urged the EC to not hold Bihar assembly elections during the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, on Friday welcomed the announcement of its schedule, saying the polls will write a "new story" of betterment in the state.

LJP president Chirag Paswan said the state elections will provide the party a chance to present Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of a "developed Bihar" and its patron Ram Vilas Paswan's work in the state for five decades before the people.

In his tweets, he also struck an emotional note, saying that his father remains in hospital and he misses his words of guidance.

Ram Vilas Paswan, a Union minister, is hospitalised, and family sources said his condition is stable.

Chirag Paswan said that for the first time in the last five decades, his father will not be present in Bihar during the elections and expressed confidence that he will be able to connect with the people of the state digitally.

"The dates of the Bihar elections have been announced. The Lok Janshakti Party welcomes the Election Commission's decision. The 2020 elections will write a new story of betterment in Bihar," he said.

In its representation to the EC, the LJP had spoken against holding of the Bihar elections amid the coronavirus pandemic and floods in the state.

The party has been in a war of words with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-headed JD(U), another NDA partner, and has indicated that it will put up candidates against that party's nominees.

Voting for Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 in one of the biggest elections globally during the pandemic, followed by counting of votes on November 10, the Election Commission announced on Friday.