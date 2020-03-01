Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sounds poll bugle, says pact with BJP intact

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday put a lid on the speculations about the possibility of his another U-turn and said his “pact with the BJP-led NDA was intact.”

Sounding poll bugle on the occasion of his 69th birthday here at the historic Gandhi Maidan, Nitish, who is also the national president of the Janata Dal (United), predicted that the NDA, comprising the JD(U), BJP and the LJP, would romp home in more that 200 constituencies, out of 243 seats in Bihar, during the October-November State Assembly polls.

“No one should have any doubt about our (JD(U)) relationship with the BJP. Together, we will win more than 200 seats. Those who are trying to spread canard will have to bite the dust,” said Nitish, without taking anyone’s name.

His clarification assumes significance in the wake of his two closed-door meetings with the Leader of the Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, last week. Rumour mill was agog with numerous theories after these two meetings, which took place between them after a gap of nearly three years (the Grand Alliance Government had collapsed in 2017). More credence was added to the grapevine on Sunday when Tejashwi Yadav greeted “Respected Sri Nitish Kumar Ji” on his 69th birthday and referred to the Bihar CM as his ‘Abhiwavak’ (guardian) through his tweet.

But Nitish on Sunday afternoon put all such conjectures and speculations to rest. “Before I took over as Chief Minister in 2005, people who shifted out of Bihar would feel ashamed of in identifying themselves with State. I established the rule of law in a lawless State and now Bihar is known for its good governance,” said Nitish at the JD (U) karyakarta sammelan (workers’ meet).

Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too greeted Nitish on his birthday and called him “a popular leader who has risen from the grassroots.”