Bihar CM, his deputy greet L K Advani on 93rd birthday

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi on Sunday greeted veteran BJP leader L K Advani on his 93rd birthday, and prayed for his good health and long life.
Notably, Kumar had served as the railway minister in the erstwhile Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, when Advani was the deputy prime minister.
"Best wishes to senior leader Shri L K Advani on his birthday. Wish him a healthy and long life," Kumar tweeted.
Modi, taking to Twitter, said, "Wishing a very happy birthday to our guide, our inspiration, great nationalist leader and former deputy prime minister L K Advani. Praying for your good health and long life."
Advani, the longest-serving president of the BJP, is credited with charting the path for his party to grow from the margins of national politics to become its leading player, before coming to power in the 90s.
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
'We did it, Joe': Harris calls Biden after win
Remembrance of drives past
Dancing the dilemmas away
'God Bless America': World media react to Biden's win
Brewing a craft
A ravaged earth and the long wait for relief
Kamala Harris: The inspiring story of many firsts
DH Toon | US elections and a 'filthy' defeat