Bihar CM Nitish Kumar 'an insensitive, narcissist dictator', says Lalu Prasad Yadav

RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and accused him of wasting crores of rupees from the government treasury on political visits.

Lalu said that Nitish is "an insensitive, narcissist dictator" and he does not even think about the people suffering.

In a tweet, he said, "Schools, colleges, hospitals are in the state are in disarray and crores of youth are unemployed."