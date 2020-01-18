Bihar CM Nitish Kumar 'an insensitive, narcissist dictator', says Lalu Prasad Yadav

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 18 2020, 07:22am ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2020, 07:22am ist
Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI Photo)

RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and accused him of wasting crores of rupees from the government treasury on political visits.

Lalu said that Nitish is "an insensitive, narcissist dictator" and he does not even think about the people suffering.

In a tweet, he said, "Schools, colleges, hospitals are in the state are in disarray and crores of youth are unemployed."

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Lalu Prasad Yadav
RJD
Nitish Kumar
Bihar
Comments (+)
 