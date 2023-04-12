Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets Arvind Kejriwal

Kumar was accompanied by his deputy Tejashwi Yadav

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 12 2023, 20:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2023, 20:37 ist
Nitish Kumar and Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: Twitter/@ArvindKejriwal

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal at his residence in the national capital.

Kumar was accompanied by his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, sources said.

Also Read | All anti-national forces that want to halt country's progress against AAP: Arvind Kejriwal

This comes hours after the Bihar chief minister met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

In a joint press conference with Kharge, Gandhi and Yadav, Kumar said, "We will make all efforts to unite more and more parties in the country. We will make all efforts, sit together, and work unitedly."

"After today's discussions, we will move forward on that basis. All those who agree will sit together and decide the future course of action," he added.

Kumar arrived here on Tuesday to meet Opposition leaders.

