Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets Arvind Kejriwal

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal at his residence in the national capital.

Kumar was accompanied by his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, sources said.

This comes hours after the Bihar chief minister met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

In a joint press conference with Kharge, Gandhi and Yadav, Kumar said, "We will make all efforts to unite more and more parties in the country. We will make all efforts, sit together, and work unitedly."

"After today's discussions, we will move forward on that basis. All those who agree will sit together and decide the future course of action," he added.

Kumar arrived here on Tuesday to meet Opposition leaders.