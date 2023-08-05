Bihar Congress chief confident of due representation in Nitish administration

Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Saturday asserted that his party was confident of "due representation" in the Nitish Kumar administration.

Singh was addressing a press meet here, organised to celebrate the Supreme Court judgement in favour of the party's leader Rahul Gandhi, whose conviction in a defamation case was stayed.

The Rajya Sabha member, who accompanied Gandhi when the latter visited RJD president Lalu Prasad's Delhi residence on Friday night, was asked if the much-awaited expansion of the Bihar Cabinet came up for discussion.

Also Read | Bihar politicos squabble over speculation of Nitish Kumar contesting LS polls from UP

Replying in the affirmative, the BPCC president said Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD supremo's younger son who is also the deputy chief minister, assured them of needful intervention.

"Tejashwi ji is also coming to Patna today. He told us that he will take up the matter with the chief minister. We are sure of samuchit bhagidari (due representation) for the Congress," said Singh.

Notably, the Congress has two ministers in the Cabinet which was constituted in August last year when Nitish Kumar quit the BJP-led NDA and joined the Mahagathbandhan which until then comprised only RJD, the Congress and the Left.

The Congress has made it clear that it wants two more Cabinet berths.

Singh was also asked why the Congress was overlooked for representation when many of the boards and commissions controlled by the state government were recently revamped.

"We do not look at it that way. A few of these bodies have been revamped but a few others are yet to undergo the process. We are sure the Congress will get due representation," he said.

To a question whether the Congress was thinking of projecting Gandhi as the "face" of the coalition bloc I.N.D.I.A, Singh said such a decision could be taken only with the consent of all alliance partners.