Bihar polls: JD(U) denies ticket to former DGP Gupteshwar Pandey

“I am not contesting any election...Please don’t make phone calls to enquire about it,” former DGP of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey, posted an emotional post on Facebook, a day after he was denied ticket.

Sharing his thoughts, he dwelt at length that ever since he took VRS and joined the JD(U) in October, speculations were rife that he would be contesting the ensuing Assembly election as Nitish’s nominee, “but, in politics, there are certain compulsions...However, Nitish Kumar has not let me down. He never deceives anyone... I will work for the party like an ordinary worker.”

Also read — Owaisi, Kushwaha float new front of six parties for Bihar polls

Incidentally, the 1987 batch IPS officer, Pandey has been denied poll ticket twice since 2009. Eleven years ago, when he was an IG-rank officer, he took VRS on the eve of 2009 Lok Sabha election. He was speculated to contest the parliamentary poll from Buxar as the BJP candidate in place of party’s veteran parliamentarian Lalmuni Choubey. However, Choubey, managed to get the BJP ticket from Buxar and the IPS officer had to beat a hasty retreat and withdraw his VRS application.

Also read — Cong dares BJP: Cancel Manju Verma's candidature in Bihar or quit alliance with JD(U)

In 2020, the clock turned a full circle when Pandey met a similar fate. The Director General of Police of Bihar, who was to retire in February 2021, opted for voluntary retirement in September. Within a fortnight of his VRS, he joined the JD(U) amid much fanfare. It was speculated that he might be fielded from either Buxar, his birthplace, or Shahpur in Bhojpur.

Incidentally, both the seats went to the BJP under the seat-sharing pact.