Bill to replace Delhi ordinance tabled in Lok Sabha

This is a developing story...

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 01 2023, 14:36 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2023, 14:44 ist
Visuals from the Lok Sabha session on August 1, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

A contentious Bill to replace the Centre's ordinance that gave it control over Delhi's bureaucrats was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Introducing the GNCT (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "The Constitution has given the House power to pass any law regarding the state of Delhi. The Supreme Court judgement has clarified that Parliament can bring any law regarding the state of Delhi. All objection is political. Please permit me to bring this Bill."

Delhi
Amit Shah
Lok Sabha
Parliament
India News
Indian Politics

