Bill to replace Delhi ordinance tabled in Lok Sabha

A contentious Bill to replace the Centre's ordinance that gave it control over Delhi's bureaucrats was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Introducing the GNCT (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "The Constitution has given the House power to pass any law regarding the state of Delhi. The Supreme Court judgement has clarified that Parliament can bring any law regarding the state of Delhi. All objection is political. Please permit me to bring this Bill."

