Bimal Julka appointed Chief Information Commissioner

  • Mar 06 2020, 12:48pm ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2020, 12:48pm ist
President Ram Nath Kovind (L) administers oath to Bimal Julka as the new Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) during a swearing-in-ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Friday, March 6, 2020. (Credit: PTI)

Information Commissioner Bimal Julka was appointed as the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) on Friday, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique.

President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office to Julka as the CIC in the Central Information Commission at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, it said.

The transparency watchdog has been functioning without a chief after Sudhir Bhargava retired on January 11 and is at a reduced strength of six information commissioners, against the sanctioned strength of 11 (including the CIC).

There is a vacancy of five more information commissioners at the commission after Julka's appointment as the CIC. 

