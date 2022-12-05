BJD, BJP lodge complaints hours before Padampur bypoll

With barely some hours left for voting to begin in the Padampur bye-election, Odisha's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) office here on Sunday witnessed leaders of both ruling BJD and opposition BJP making a beeline to lodge complaints against each other.

The BJP rushed to the CEO's office in the morning and lodged a complaint against a reporter of a private regional television channel allegedly misbehaving with its candidate Pradip Purohit on Saturday night.

The BJP alleged that Purohit had gone to have darshan at a Devi temple all alone after ending his campaigning when the reporter of the television channel owned by a BJD leader publicly humiliated him and accused him of undertaking canvassing during the silent period. The party demanded action against the reporter.

Purohit also staged a dharna in Padampur on Saturday night demanding action against the TV reporter and ended his dharna after local police assured him to inquire into the matter.

The BJP in another petition alleged that some BJD leaders were distributing money among voters in different places of Padampur in Bargarh district after campaigning came to an end on Saturday.

BJP state general secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar claimed that villagers at several places including Paikamal block have returned money distributed by ruling party workers.

She also alleged that BJD workers were threatening the BJP workers who oppose their money distributing activities.

The ruling BJD also rushed to CEO’s office at least thrice during the day alleging that the BJP candidate’s wife and aunt were distributing money to the people in Padampur.

Two BJD delegations also submitted a separate petition alleging that a private TV channel owned by a BJP leader has deployed 40 to 45 teams in Padampur for transporting and distributing money to voters and asking them to vote for BJP candidate Pradip Purohit.

The regional party demanded strong action against the TV channel which has been working for a particular party. In another petition, BJD accused a BJP leader of diistributing money to voters in Padampur to influence them, and demanded action against him.

Bargarh Superintendent of Police Smith Parmar, said: "Our patrolling teams are keeping watch on all activities and inquiry is made to allegations of money distribution."