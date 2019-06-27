BJP activists, police clash in Bengal

BJP workers clashed with police on Thursday in West Bengal’s Hooghly district while staging a road blockade alleging that they were attacked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) cadres for chanting Jai Shree Ram. The incident took place at the Gurap area of the district.

BJP workers pelted stones at the police and vandalised vehicles of the police who tried to lift the road blockade. Police responded with the baton charge and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the mob. At least three persons were injured in the incident.

Tension started brewing in Gurap since late on Wednesday night when TMC and BJP workers came to blows over chanting Jai Shree Ram. When police reached the spot, BJP workers allegedly attacked them. One BJP activist got injured by a stray bullet.

While the local BJP leadership alleged that police opened fire at their workers, SP of Hooghly Sukhendu Heera denied the allegation. He said that some people among the crowd tried to snatch a service revolver from a cop. During the tussle, it accidentally went off injuring a local.

Tension prevails in the area. A large contingent of police along with RAF has been deployed.