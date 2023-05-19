BJP after my party, family; but not afraid: Mamata

BJP after my party & family, but we are not afraid: Mamata

The accusation was made at a party rally in Bankura virtually from Kolkata

PTI
PTI, Kolkata/ Bankura (WB),
  • May 19 2023, 22:23 ist
  • updated: May 19 2023, 22:23 ist
West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee virtually addresses a rally in Patrasayer of Bankura district, from Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday lashed out at the BJP , claiming the saffron party was gunning for her partymen and members of her family, using the investigative agencies.

Also Read | Dare CBI to arrest me if there is corruption proof: Abhishek Banerjee

The accusation made at a party rally in Bankura virtually from Kolkata, came after the CBI called her nephew and TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee to its office at Nizam Palace here on Saturday in connection with its probe into the school jobs scam.

"BJP is after everyone in our party and my family, but we are not afraid of them," the TMC Supremo said, implying the saffron party was behind the summons issued by the central investigative agency to Abhishek, adding "BJP is afraid of the success of our campaign."

"Till BJP is ousted from the Centre, our fight against its tyranny will continue," Mamata Banerjee thundered.

Banerjee had to step in at the last moment to address the rally virtually from Kolkata, as Abhishek Banerjee, who is presently in the district, had to leave for Kolkata to be able to appear before CBI at 11 am on Saturday.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
Mamata Banerjee
Abhishek Banerjee
TMC
Trinamool Congres
BJP
West Bengal

Related videos

What's Brewing

Key takeaways from RBI's move to withdraw Rs 2000 notes

Key takeaways from RBI's move to withdraw Rs 2000 notes

Big B shares cryptic post about getting 'arrested'

Big B shares cryptic post about getting 'arrested'

Record $32.8 million paid for giant spider sculpture

Record $32.8 million paid for giant spider sculpture

Scuffle over idlis ends in twin murders in Karnataka

Scuffle over idlis ends in twin murders in Karnataka

88-year-old Australian free 7 years after kidnapping

88-year-old Australian free 7 years after kidnapping

 