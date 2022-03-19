BJP alliance partners seek 'respectable' share in Uttar Pradesh cabinet

Apparently convinced that they had played a crucial role in the massive victory of the BJP in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the Apna Dal (S) and Nishad Party (NP), which had contested the polls in alliance with the BJP, are now seeking their pound of flesh ahead of the formation of the next government in the state.

They also believe the saffron party would need them to win the state in the next general elections in 2024.

According to the sources in the BJP, the AD and NP wanted a 'respectable' share in the UP cabinet and their leaders had also apprised the BJP leadership in the state about their 'expectations'.

The AD, which had contested 17 seats in the polls, managed to win 12 while the NP had contested 18 seats and its candidates emerged victorious on 11 seats, mainly the eastern region of UP.

NP president Sanjay Nishad said that his party had not put any conditions before the BJP.

"We are sure the BJP will keep in mind our contribution and role in the electoral victory while forming the ministry and will accommodate us respectfully," he said. Sources, however, said that Sanjay Nishad had demanded two berths in the new ministry, including a cabinet minister and a minister of state.

Similarly, the AD(S) has also expressed its desire to have at least two berths in the cabinet. In the previous UP ministry, the AD(S) was given one berth.

"This time the party is demanding a cabinet and an MoS post," said a senior state BJP leader in Lucknow.

The BJP leader said that the saffron party would like to continue its alliance with the AD(S) and the NP keeping in view the next Lok Sabha polls which were due in two years' time.

Sources in the BJP said that the party was under increased pressure to continue its alliance with the two smaller outfits as its performance in the 'Poorvanchal' (eastern) region in UP was less than satisfactory.

"We lost over two dozen seats in the eastern region to the SP-led alliance... we need to keep our alliance partners, who have considerable influence over the voters of their communities, in good humour," the BJP leader added.

The new UP government is likely to take office next week. The incumbent chief minister Yogi Adityanath will administer an oath of office and secrecy at a grand ceremony in Lucknow on March 25.

