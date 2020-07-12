BJP ally IPFT seeks one more berth in Tripura Cabinet

The Indigenous Peoples' Front of Tripura (IPFT), an ally of the ruling BJP reached out to central leadership of the saffron party seeking one more Cabinet berth as the relation between the two parties reportedly turned soar ahead of the district council elections.

In the 60-member Assembly, BJP has 36 MLAs while IPFT is an ally with eight MLAs. IPFT at present has two ministers in the Cabinet, NC Debbarma (revenue minister) and Mevar Kumar Jamatia (forest and tribal welfare minister).

In a memorandum to BJP's national general secretary Ram Madhav, IPFT sought one more cabinet berth and at the same time questioned the ruling party's delay in fulfilling the long demand for inclusion of Kokborok language in the Eight Schdule of the Constitution.

The demand comes days after IPFT called a bandh at Khumulwng, the headquarters of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Cuncil after one of its leaders was booked by police in connection with a case related to assault on a BJP leader.

As the incident triggered open blame game by both BJP and IPFT, Madhav rushed to Tripura and met the IPFT leaders to break the impasse. "There are some minor issues and we will sort them out soon," Madhav told reporters in Agartala on Saturday.

The BJP formed its first government in Tripura in 2018 by defeating the left, which at present has 16 MLAs.

Sources said IPFT raised the issue of Kokborok language as the tribal votes play the crucial role in the autonomous council elections. The council areas cover parts of all the eight districts and constitute two-third of the state. BJP has strong presence among the Bengali voters while the IPFT is preferred by the indigenous people.

The term of the 30-member council ended in March and is now being administered by the Governor. Elections for the council is likely to be announced once the coronavirus pandemic situation improves.

The memorandum also stated that the issue of having a own script of Kokborok language remained delayed despite strong demand for long. "The state government also constituted a high powered committee in September 2018 to suggest ways for socio-economic, linguistic, cultural and other political development of the indigenous people of Tripura. It was supposed to submit it report within 90 days. But it has been observed that the issue is still lingering without any seriousness," said the memorandum.