BJP always engrossed in festival-like celebrations, even during calamity: Akhilesh

The BJP is always engrossed in "festival-like celebrations", even during a calamity like the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed several lives, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Thursday, as events were organised to mark the administering of 100-crore Covid doses in the country.

He also said the BJP only knows politics of lies and deceit, and alleged that it has done nothing for the people, who are facing problems due to inflation and corruption.

"The BJP is a strange party. Whatever may be the calamity and even in deaths, the BJP is always engrossed in festival-like celebrations. It's a habit that even in a calamity, it finds the opportunity for celebrations," Yadav said in a statement issued.

"The BJP celebrated record vaccinations. When people were dying due to the coronavirus, the BJP was celebrating with beating of 'thalis' (plates)," he said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the Kushinagar international airport was his government's plan, "but the BJP itself has started celebrating it by taking credit for it".

Similarly, the Purvanchal Expressway was given by the Samajwadi Party government to the state, but the BJP has no problem in "celebrating" this too, he said.

"The truth is that the BJP only knows the politics of lies and deceit. In its entire tenure in Uttar Pradesh and at the Centre, it has not done anything in public interest. During its tenure, the problems of the people have increased, the public is suffering from inflation, corruption. BJP will not mind celebrating these too," he said.

This time people will celebrate in 2022 by bidding farewell to the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. The Samajwadi Party will form government in the state, Yadav said.

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are due next year.

