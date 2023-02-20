BJP amps up efforts in UP as it works out 2024 poll plans

Expecting losses in some crucial states, the BJP has chalked out a plan to win all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh as part of its roadmap for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. A key focus area is the booth committee structure, said several leaders involved in the process.

Booth strengthening campaigns, labhbharti sanmelans (meeting of beneficiaries) and deputing Union ministers for specific LS seats are part of the strategy. In addition, a Sangathan Pravas programme on the lines of the party's Lok Sabha Pravas is also being planned.

At the recently-held state executive, UP BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary asked leaders to ensure their win in all seats.

State unit leaders said the party has a presence across all the 1.75 lakh booths in Uttar Pradesh, but the focus is to have a structure with a panna pramukh (who will be in charge of one page of electoral rolls).

The BJP had earlier identified over 160 seats in which it either lost in 2019 or where it was second among those that lost. Party's national spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal said that in Uttar Pradesh, the focus is on the seats that it further lost in the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections.

"In the 2019 LS elections, we won 62 seats and that leaves us with 18 seats where we are working on the Booth Shashaktikaran Abhiyan. We have a booth structure and shakti kendras across all booths in the state, but as part of the campaign now, we are ensuring a panna pramukh and a booth structure," Agarwal said.

The campaign also focuses on cleaning voter data across the booths. "Data mining and cleaning is where the campaign is concentrating on currently, though for us, it is a continuous process," said Agarwal.

Each booth has roughly 1,000-1,200 voters.

While the BJP retained 62 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in 2019, in 2022, its Vidhan Sabha tally fell 57 seats, and the party won 255 seats in the 403-member Assembly. The loss of 57 seats is set to have an effect on as many as 10 more Lok Sabha seats, said a leader involved in the booth strengthening exercise.

A Union minister involved with the state party unit told DH that prior to the booth exercise, through the Lok Sabha Pravas exercise, four central Union ministers — Ashwini Vaishnaw, Narendra Singh Tomar, Annapurna Devi, and Jitendra Singh — were deputed over 17 Lok Sabha seats where they were asked to carry out outreach exercises routinely.

The party's ideological parent, the RSS, too, is carrying out its own sets of exercises. The RSS, leaders said, has plans to set up an office in Ayodhya ahead of the unveiling of the Ram Mandir next year. The saffron outfit has also deputed 125 leaders across the state to carry out outreach duties, which include interacting with voters, beneficiaries and travelling across the state holding sessions.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is currently on a four-day tour to Bareilly to work on plans for the outfit's centennial celebrations.