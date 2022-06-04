BJP names candidates for Assembly, Parliament bypolls

BJP announces candidates for Assembly, Parliamentary bypolls

The party named candidates to bypolls in two Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, as well as to seven assembly seats across four states

Amrita Madhukalya
Amrita Madhukalya, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 04 2022, 21:20 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2022, 21:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday announced Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha as its candidate from the Town Bardowali Assembly seat in Tripura, as well as Bhojpuri singer Nirahua from the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat.

The party announced candidates to bypolls in two Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, as well as to seven Assembly seats across four states.

Saha, a Rajya Sabha MP who replaced Biplab Deb as the chief minister, will face a tough task in a state where the BJP is already battling factionalism and infighting.

In UP, the party has also fielded from the Rampur seat. Both the Lok Sabha seats were vacated by Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Singh and Azam Khan after they won the Assembly polls.

While Nirahua, which is the popular state name of Dinesh Lal Yadav, will contest from Akhilesh Yadav’s seat, there is speculation that Azam Khan might field his daughter-in-law Sidra or wife Tazeen Fatima from bastion. BSP supremo Mayawati has already announced that she will not field any candidate in Rampur.

In Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar, a seat vacated by Raghav Chadha who was elected to Rajya Sabha from Punjab, the BJP has fielded Rajesh Bhatia. Apart from that, the party has fielded Gundlapalli Bharath Kumar Yadav from the Atmarkur Assembly seat in Andhra Pradesh and Gangorti Kujur from Mandar (ST) in Jharkhand.

Apart from the two Lok Sabha seats and seven Assemblya seats where the BJP has announced candidates, polls will take place on a third Lok Sabha seat as well on June 23. The third seat is Sangrur in Punjab, which was held by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann. The last day of nominations for Lok Sabha seats is June 6.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bypolls
Indian Politics
BJP
India News
Manik Saha

What's Brewing

At 83, Japanese sails solo across Pacific, sets record

At 83, Japanese sails solo across Pacific, sets record

Shakira confirms split with football star Gerard Piqué

Shakira confirms split with football star Gerard Piqué

Why does China censor the Tiananmen Square anniversary?

Why does China censor the Tiananmen Square anniversary?

Artificial light, a new weapon to fight malaria?

Artificial light, a new weapon to fight malaria?

 