BJP announces candidates for MLC elections in UP, Maharashtra

The BJP on Monday announced the names of its candidates for the MLC polls in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashra to be held on December 1.

The names of 11 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh MLC polls and seven for Maharashtra were released by the party.

The state legislative council teacher and graduate constituency polls are scheduled to be held on December 1 in both states.

A fixed number of seats in the legislative council are set aside for the graduate and teacher constituencies.

The Maharashtra Legislative Council has a strength of 78 members. Of the total seats, the elections will be held for seven graduate and teacher constituencies.

Similarly, the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council has 100 seats, of which 11 fell vacant in May -- six teacher constituencies, five graduate constituencies.