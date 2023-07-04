BJP appoints 4 new state chiefs ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

In what comes as a leadership rejig ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP's G Kishan Reddy was on Tuesday appointed as the state president of Telangana, while D Purandeshwari was named the state president of the Andhra Pradesh BJP.

Former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi was named the state president of Jharkhand, while Sunil Jakhar became BJP's state president in Punjab.

