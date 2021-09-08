BJP appoints election in-charges for poll-bound states

With eyes on upcoming Assembly elections in five states next year, the BJP has started gearing up for the political battes.

Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are going to the polls in 2022 and the BJP government is leaving no stones unturned to plan their every move.

The saffron party has appointed Dharmendra Pradhan as its election in-charge in Uttar Pradesh.

Pralhad Joshi and Locket Chatterjee have been appointed as in-charges of Uttarakhand for the upcoming Assembly election 2022.

More to follow...

