BJP appoints national general secretary Bhupender Yadav in-charge for GHMC polls

J P Nadda has also appointed Union minister Anurag Thakur the election in-charge for the upcoming local polls in J&K

  • Nov 15 2020, 19:27 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2020, 19:27 ist
The BJP on Sunday appointed its general secretary Bhupender Yadav as the party's election in-charge for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls, a move that highlights the significance it has attached to the local body elections. 

In a statement, the party said its president J P Nadda has also appointed Union minister Anurag Thakur the election in-charge for the upcoming local polls in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. 

K Sudhakar, a minister in Karnataka, Ashish Shelar, BJP's chief whip in Maharashtra assembly, Gujarat BJP leader Pradip Singh Vaghela and Karnataka BJP MLA Sathish Reddy will be co-in charges with Yadav for the GHMC polls, the statement said. 

Party spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain and its MP from MP Sanjay Bhatia will be co-in charges for the J-K polls. 

With the BJP making big gains in Telangana, first seen in the Lok Sabha polls and then emphasised by its surprise win over the TRS in a recent assembly bypoll, the party is looking at the GHMC polls to make a political statement in the state. 

It is likely to aggressively target the ruling TRS and its ally AIMIM, which has a stronghold in the Muslim regions of the state capital, to emerge as a force in the GMCH. 

The appointment of a national general secretary to mind the city polls underscores the importance the saffron party has attached to the polls.

