BJP appoints new state incharges; C T Ravi assigned Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Goa

BJP on Friday announced a new set of state incharges with senior General Secretary Arun Singh assigned Karnataka and former Minister C T Ravi given the responsibility of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Goa.

Singh will be replacing Muralidhar Rao in Karnataka, who will now handle Madhya Pradesh, though, he along with Ram Madhav were dropped as General Secretaries by party chief J P Nadda recently. BJP Telangana leader D K Aruna will be co-incharge in Karnataka.

Ravi, who was recently appointed BJP General Secretary, will handle the party affairs in the poll-bound Tamil Nadu as well as politically crucial Maharashtra besides Goa.

For the Karnataka leader, it will be a big leg up as he would also be in charge of the Scheduled Caste cell of the party.

The poll-bound West Bengal will not have a change in incharge as Kailash Vijayvargya will continue to helm the party affairs while Arvind Menon, a Malayali who worked in Madhya Pradesh BJP for long, and party IT cell chief Amit Malaviya will assist the former.

Tamil Nadu leader C P Radhakrishnan has been appointed as incharge of Kerala, another poll-bound state while Sunil Kumar will be co-incharge. Radhakrishnan, a former MP, has task cut out as there is a raging internal strife within the state unit over the appointment of K Surendran as state party head.