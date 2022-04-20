BJP backs civic body's bulldozer drive in Jahangirpuri

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday came out in support of the New Delhi Municipal Corporation’s “bulldozer” drive, where the municipal body razed down illegal constructions in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, days after riots broke out in the area, even as the Opposition accused the saffron party of communal politics.

The party fielded senior leader and Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur to defend the move, who took on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s tweet, where he asked the BJP to “switch off” bulldozers and switch on power plants. Gandhi was hinting at the depleting coal stocks in the country as well as rising fears that India will face outages due to coal shortages.

Thakur said Gandhi’s remark was a means of maligning the country and that he was “sowing hate”.

“There is nothing good for the country that will come out of this. He is only maligning the country’s image,” Thakur said. “Congress’s own history is proof of corruption and riots.”

In addition to that, other senior leaders showed their support on Twitter. Party MP GVL Narasimha Rao tweeted a photo of a bulldozer with the caption: “JCB = Jihad Control Board ! (sic)”. Senior party leader Sunil Deodhar, too, sent out a similar tweet with the caption, “JCB = Jihad Crush Board ! (sic)”

The BJP has come under criticism for these demolitions, which first started in Uttar Pradesh and then were carried out in Madhya Pradesh, for attacking Muslims and their livelihoods.

The exercise in Delhi was carried out by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), run by the BJP, after the president of the Delhi BJP Aadesh Gupta wrote to the mayor to demolish the homes of “rioters” days after a Hanuman Jayanti march carried out by members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad ended in rioting after clashes broke out near a mosque.

