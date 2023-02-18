BJP-Bengal to launch rural-connect campaign

The BJP in Bengal is launching a rural-connect campaign from February 27. The initiative is scheduled for launch, nearly two months after Trinamool’s public outreach programme, which was launched in January this year. The rural polls are scheduled to take place in the state this year.

Titled ‘gram sampark abhiyan’, the programme will be executed by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the party’s youth wing. “We will begin on 27 February. The campaign will continue till 31 March. This is the first such programme by the yuva morcha in a state,” Indranil Khan, state president, BJYM, told DH.

Besides state leaders, national leaders – including Tejasvi Surya, MP from Bengaluru South constituency and national president of the youth wing – are expected to participate.

The campaign will see the party’s representatives reaching out to one lakh villagers in around 2,000 villages across 180 assembly constituencies – including 163 completely rural ones, in the three-phase campaign.

During the campaign, issues of public concern will be identified, and surveys will be conducted. The party’s representatives will take forward the central government’s schemes to the people, and will observe the grievances of the people on the ground.

A party document shows that the programme also includes “outreach to villages where Didi’s doot (Trinamool representatives) were opposed”. The campaign has ‘amrit sandhya’, ‘uthon baithak’, ‘gram sabha’ ‘ratri niwas at karyakarta’s house’, ‘shahid paribar visit’, and ‘social influencers house visit’ as components.

The grievances of the people will be submitted to the block-level office, after having been documented by the BJYM representatives. In case the complaints are not attended, the party representatives will take it up further, politically, for resolution.

Through 10,000 manual, and 10,000 online surveys, the campaign aims at assessing the social and economic status of villagers, their connection with the central schemes, and will help in identifying the ‘real ground issues’.

The Trinamool Congress, meanwhile, has carried out a long outreach programme. The campaign, when launched in January, had aimed at reaching out to 10 crore people in the state.