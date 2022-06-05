BJP busy promoting films amid targeted killings in Kashmir, claims Sanjay Raut

BJP busy promoting films amid killings in Kashmir: Raut

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 05 2022, 16:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2022, 16:27 ist
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Credit: PTI Photo

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday criticised the ruling BJP at the Centre, claiming the party was busy promoting some movies amid the "targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits and Muslim security personnel" in Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to reporters, Raut claimed the BJP was neglecting the Kashmir Valley's security. "Did the atrocities against the Kashmiri Pandits stop with surgical strikes (conducted by the BJP-led central government across the Line of Control). They have increased," Raut claimed.

"There have been targeted killings of Hindus and Kashmiri Pandits as well as Muslim security personnel because they are serving the country. The BJP is busy promoting movies, like 'The Kashmir Files and 'Samrat Prithiviraj'," the Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson said.

From Srinagar to Pulwama (in Kashmir), at least 20 Muslim security personnel have been killed, the Rajya Sabha member claimed without specifying the details.

"The BJP leaders are not speaking about this. They are busy trying to find 'Shivling' in the Taj Mahal (Agra) and the Gyanvapi mosque (in Varanasi)," he said.

Raut also hit out at the BJP for celebrating its eight years in power at the Centre when the situation in Kashmir was "not good".

In the 1990s, when the first exodus (of Kashmiri Pandits) happened, the BJP was in power (at the Centre), he said, apparently referring the then V P Singh-led dispensation which was in power with the BJP's support. The BJP is in power even now, Raut noted. 

