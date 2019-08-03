BJP can only destroy what was built with passion: Rahul

Amid industry leaders expressing concern about the state of the Indian economy, Congress on Saturday launched an attack on the Narendra Modi-led government, with its outgoing president Rahul Gandhi saying the ruling BJP can only destroy that which was built with passion over decades.

The Congress president's remarks came following reports about industry leaders warning of a slow down of the economy, decline in auto sales, crisis in steel companies, non-payment of salary in BSNL and MTNL and plans to give VRS to employees in Railways.

"The BJP Government can’t build anything. It can only destroy what was built over decades with passion and hard work," Rahul tweeted.

He tagged news reports about L&T A M Naik warning of economic slowdown, BSNL, MTNL failing to pay July salaries, and auto sector witnessing lowest ever sales in July in over two decades. A story by DH on Railways' planning to hive off employees was also tagged.

Chief spokesperson of Congress Randeep Surjewala said Modi government is still concentrating on "jibes not jobs, division not development".

"Car sales down from 15% to 48%! 30 steel companies down shutters! Industry leaders Rahul Bajaj, Adi Godrej, Narayana Murthy warn of societal fissures, hate crimes & slowdown. Yet Modi 2.0 remains concentrated on jibes, not jobs, division not development. New India!" he tweeted.

Referring to reports about the decline in auto sales, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said all indicators point to the fact that the economy has ground to a halt, with the policies and actions of the government.

"No amount of fudging, bluffing and public relations can now help cover the misery unleashed on the people. News of an economic disaster is everywhere. But the economy can't be de-linked from society, politics and governance. Poor governance under this regime, coupled with the ruling party's political ideology which actively promotes social disharmony and hatred can't lead to high economic growth," he said.

On reported comments of NITI Ayog CEO Amitabh Kant that too much of reforms led to a slowdown, Yechury tweeted, "one, this means that the country is in a severe economic slowdown. Two, this slowdown has been caused by actions of BJP govt since 2014. Three, the sufferers are the vast majority of people as govt tries to distract from its failures with other divisive issues."