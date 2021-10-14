BJP can't hold on to Haryana with just PM Modi's name, says MoS Inderjit Singh: Report

As the BJP is eyeing another victory in the Haryana Assembly polls in 2024, but to achieve a victory for the third time in a row would take more than just Narendra Modi's name, quipped Union Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh.

"Narendra Modi's blessing is on us. On our state... but there is no guarantee that his name alone will fetch us votes. It would be our intention that they (the voters) vote in the name of Modi. But it depends on the BJP workers, who are at the ground level, to ensure that the votes are cast", he said at a party meeting.

Now, already thinking about a third victory, Singh said that Modi's name will not be enough to sweep a win any longer as people observe the work of the party workers in the state.

"We agree that the (BJP) could form the government at the Centre because of Modi ji. It had a cascading effect on states... Even in Haryana where the government could be formed for the first time. And it happened the second time too... but it is usually the case that another party gets a chance", he said, according to NDTV.

The minister said BJP first won 47 of 90 assembly seats in Haryana.

In the election that followed, Manohar Lal Khattar's government maintained its win with 40 seats.

Holding on to the seats would take more than the Prime Minister's name now, he said.

