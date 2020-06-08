BJP's Nadda appoints 2 leaders to oversee Delhi unit

BJP chief J P Nadda appoints 2 central leaders to oversee restructuring of party's Delhi unit

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 08 2020, 23:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2020, 23:27 ist
BJP Working President J P Nadda. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP national president JP Nadda on Monday appointed two central leaders to oversee organisational restructuring of the party's Delhi unit.

Adesh Gupta, who was recently appointed as president of the Delhi BJP had hinted that the organisation will witness an overhaul with induction of hardworking party workers.

Nadda appointed BJP national general secretary Arun Singh and  Mahila Morcha  national president Vijaya Rahatkar for formation of the new team of state office bearers in Delhi, said a Delhi BJP statement.

A former Delhi BJP president said the move is likely to curb favouritism in appointment of new office bearers of Delhi unit as there has been allegations that a few leaders have dominated organisational matters so far.

Delhi BJP insiders claimed that it was for the first time that the national leaders has appointed central leaders to supervise state unit's restructuring.

A national level BJP leader said the new team of Delhi BJP's office bearers will be formed by June end.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
J P Nadda
Delhi
BJP

What's Brewing

'Bank credit growth will dive to 1% due to COVID-19'

'Bank credit growth will dive to 1% due to COVID-19'

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched in India

RS poll: Gujarat Cong to shift MLAs to Rajasthan resort

RS poll: Gujarat Cong to shift MLAs to Rajasthan resort

2020 Watch: Has Donald Trump hit bottom?

2020 Watch: Has Donald Trump hit bottom?

 