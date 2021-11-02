BJP chief J P Nadda lauds PM Narendra Modi for bypoll wins, silent on losses

BJP President J P Nadda on Tuesday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and the policies of his government with the party’s victories in the Lok Sabha and assembly bypolls, but was mum on the electoral reverses in Himachal Pradesh.

In a statement here, Nadda said the BJP’s electoral victories in the bypolls “symbolised people’s faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and the policies pursued by the BJP government”.

The 380-word statement by the BJP chief lauded Chief Ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma, Nitish Kumar, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the respective state BJP presidents in Assam, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh for the bypoll wins.

Read | With bypoll results, alarm bells ring for BJP

However, the statement made no mention of the humiliating defeat the BJP suffered in Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh.

Incidentally, Nadda hails from Himachal Pradesh, where the BJP lost the Mandi Lok Sabha seat to the Congress and failed to retain the Jubbal Kotkhai assembly seat. Congress also won the Arki and Fatehpur seats.

In Rajasthan, the BJP failed to retain the Dhariawad assembly seat and finished fourth in the Vallabhnagar seat.

In West Bengal, Trinamool Congress made a clean sweep winning all the four assembly seats which went to bypolls, including two that were won by the BJP.

Watch latest videos by DH here: