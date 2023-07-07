BJP chief Nadda chairs meeting of party leaders from various states

Each of the party’s booths across all the 540 Lok Sabha seats across the country will need to have at least 30-40 volunteers, leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party decided in a key meeting held at the party headquarters in Delhi on Friday.

Leaders from Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gujarat, Daman & Diu, Dadar Nagar Haveli, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh met with party president J P Nadda to chalk out key strategies ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The general secretaries, in-charges, presidents and prominent leaders of the state units were called for the meeting, which is the second such meeting. A similar one was held in Guwahati on Thursday.

A senior leader of the party involved in the process said that the 144 seats that the party lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where it had intensified its efforts since last year, were part of the discussions. “Our booth structure is the focus of all election activity; and earlier this year, we had carried out a booth strengthening exercise and even held a review of that,” the leader said.

The key meeting of North Indian states is the second one in a series of three meetings, the first one was held in Guwahati on Thursday. All the eight states of the Northeast – Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and Sikkim – as well as West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand, were part of the meetings.

In Guwahati, a senior leader from the region said that local units have been asked to furnish reports on the activity of all regional outfits. “Irrespective of how small a regional party is, what is its reach, its influence and what are the current activities of such outfits – local leaders will now make reports in their states,” the leader said.

Local parties like the Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party, the Mizo National Front, the Neiphiu Rio-led Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party and the Asom Gana Parishad are part of the BJP’s National Democratic Alliance.

The zone-wise meetings are part of a plan called the Micro Booth Management Blueprint, under which the BJP has divided all the 543 Lok Sabha seats in three clusters – North, South and East. Meeting for the South cluster, which includes the units in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Andamans, Lakshadweep and Puducherry, will be held on July 8 in Hyderabad.