BJP, Cong brawl as Modi 2.0 completes 6 months

As Modi 2:0 government completed its six years in office, Congress and BJP engaged in a slugfest with the opposition party accusing the ruling party of “having ruined” India while the government patting its back describing the period as ‘6 months of India’s first’ and one in which major decisions were taken.

Both the parties were on Twitter with separate taglines with conflicting claims as their leaders trained guns on each other.

Congress came out with a sarcastic tagline “A New India is being created with renewed figures! With the hashtag “Vikas Mukt Bharat”, that sought to project the “pathetic six months of Modi 2:0” on various development indices.

The BJP’s hashtag #6MonthsOfIndiaFirst projected “ A New India is being created with renewed vigour!”

BJP tweeted “Nari Shakti (women power) reaches new heights. Triple Talaq abolished - justice for Muslim women. India registers a 26.9% decline in maternal mortality since 2013. Sex ratio at birth has improved by 13 points from 918 to 931 in the last 5 years.

Congress retorted “Crimes against women increased by 9% from 2015-17 NCRB - India ranked most dangerous country for women- Thomson Reuters - India ranked 102 out of 117 in Global Hunger Index-GHI - BJP has the highest number of MPs & MLAs charged with crimes against women-ADR.”

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a series of tweets said the government has continued to work towards developing India and empower the lives of people and aspires to do even more in the times to come to create a prosperous and progressive New India, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said six months of Modi government were dedicated to development and security of the country.

Javadekar cited major decisions like “abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir” and claimed that terrorism has been at the minimal level after it in the valley.

He also referred to some other “major decisions” of Modi government like merger of banks, scheme for waiver of loans to the industries and disinvestments in public sector and claimed that has been only a “little impact” of the economic slowdown in India.

Describing triple talaq bill as “justice” to Muslim women, Javadekar also chose to highlight that the recent Ayodhya verdict was received very peacefully by all communities.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, however, hit out at Modi dispensation for falling economy and job decline and accused it of making false promises.

"Promise after promise...2 crore jobs every year, double the price of crops, good days, Make in India, making the economy USD 5 trillion... Will any promise be accounted for? Today GDP growth is 4.5% which shows that all promises are false," she tweeted.

Posting a picture with a caption 'lowest GDP in 26 quarters', she alleged “the BJP has ruined India, which is aspiring to grow, and its economy due to its failures.”