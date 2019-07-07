BJP,  Cong reach out to rebel MLAs

On a day of hectic and fast-changing political developments, the BJP and Congress on Sunday reached out to the 10 rebel Congress-JD(S) of Karnataka, who are camping in Mumbai.

Leaders from both the BJP and the Congress camps were seen going into the Sofitel Hotel at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, where at least rebel legislators have been holed up since Saturday evening.

The resignation by over a dozen legislators from the ruling side has plunged the 13-month-old HD Kumaraswamy government in serious political crisis - putting a question mark on its survival.

BJP MLC Prasad Lad, who is a close aide of Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was seen going inside the hotel.

However, he refused to comment.

"I know about it only through media. I am busy with the party membership drive," Lad said when asked about the political developments in Karnataka and the presence of the MLAs from the neighbouring state.

A senior Maharashtra BJP leader, when contacted by DH, refused to comment.

"I have no comments on this issue...I am not aware of anything," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader from Karnataka, Mahendra Singhi, said that the Congress-JD(S) government is safe.

" I only met shub-chintak (well-wisher) Ramesh Jarkiholi. I have not met anyone else," he said.

" I won't say anything about what I don't know," he said adding that the government was safe.

A senior Mumbai BJP leader was seen going into the hotel.

"I am not aware, I have no comments to offer," a senior Maharashtra BJP leader told DH when specifically asked about the presence of 10 rebel Karnataka legislators in Mumbai.