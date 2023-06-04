India Political Updates: Coalitions, leadership vacuums and post-poll possibilities
India Political Updates: Coalitions, leadership vacuums and post-poll possibilities
updated: Jun 04 2023, 08:11 ist
Had to bow my head to words of Gandhis, Kharge: Shivakumar keeps Karnataka CM aspiration alive
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday asked voters in his constituency, Kanakapura, to "be patient" on his chief ministerial prospects — his first public comment on the matter showing he is still smarting over having lost out in the race.
Opposition strategy: Coalitions, leadership vacuums and post-poll possibilities
Patna’s Gandhi Maidan has been a witness to many a historic moment in contemporary Indian politics. It was here, on the fifth day of June in 1974, that Jayaprakash Narayan gave the call for “total revolution” against the Indira Gandhi government.
