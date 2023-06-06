India Political Updates Live: Why is TMC afraid of CBI probe in Odisha tragedy, asks BJP's Suvendu Adhikari
India Political Updates Live: Why is TMC afraid of CBI probe in Odisha tragedy, asks BJP's Suvendu Adhikari
updated: Jun 06 2023, 08:24 ist
Track all the latest political news from India with DH!
08:23
'We are building the bridge but BJP keeps demolishing it', claims Bihar minister
Bihar | "The bridge has been demolished by BJP. We are building the bridge and they are demolishing it," says Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav on the collapse of the Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bihar's Bhagalpur (05.06) pic.twitter.com/G0MlsnZEQh
This incident is TMC's conspiracy: Suvendu Adhikari
"Why have they been panicking so much since yesterday when this incident is of another state. Why are they afraid of CBI investigation? These people with the help of the police tapped the phones of both the railway officials. How did these people know the conversation between two railway officials? How the conversation got leaked. This should come in the CBI investigation. If it doesn't come, I will go to court,: said the West Bengal Leader of Opposition.
'We are building the bridge but BJP keeps demolishing it', claims Bihar minister
BJP claims it has increased India's number of food parks from 2 to 24
This incident is TMC's conspiracy: Suvendu Adhikari
"Why have they been panicking so much since yesterday when this incident is of another state. Why are they afraid of CBI investigation? These people with the help of the police tapped the phones of both the railway officials. How did these people know the conversation between two railway officials? How the conversation got leaked. This should come in the CBI investigation. If it doesn't come, I will go to court,: said the West Bengal Leader of Opposition.